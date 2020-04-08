Childcare centers face struggles while open for children of essential workers amid coronavirus closings – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLb77c3f40cfd30b779c3fcd5fa71e89a075%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Daycare workers who provide crucial care to the children of essential workers during the coronavirus crisis have faced difficulties while keeping children safe with fewer staff than usual.

He is always quiet during the nap at the Mesa Verde preschool in Costa Mesa, but these days things are much quieter with fewer children and fewer staff working.

Since many parents do not need child care at this time because they are not working or working from home, this is the situation in many daycare centers and preschools.

"Enrollment has been dramatically affected," said Mesa Verde preschool principal Christina Guerrero. “We would have between 45 and 50 children per day. Now, we have 10 preschool children, two toddlers, and three babies per day. "

Guerrero said he had to let go of almost half of his staff. Fortunately, there are still a few children in her care, like 18-month-old Lily.

Lily's mother, Allyssa Van Hooser, is a licensed therapist and considered an essential worker.

"As essential workers … it's kind of scary because the idea of ​​whether the daycare closes, how much life is going to change for all of us," said Van Hooser.

Van Hooser said Lilly is in Mesa Verde Monday through Friday while her 6-year-old son, Weston, is at home.

“He alternates between me, his biological father and his stepfather. Fortunately, the three of us are able to take at least a day and a half of rest, and that is quite difficult. If Lily were home, it would be a completely different story, so we are truly grateful that she has a place to go, "said Van Hooser.

At private preschools like Tutor Time, the district manager said they had to suspend some teachers and staff, but are doing everything they can to help those who need them most.

"We have been organizing our resources not only to keep our people safe, but also to provide the opportunity for first responders and essentials to leave their children," said Scott Edmiston, district manager for Learning Care Group.

Edmiston and Guerrero said they are going the extra mile to keep children and staff safe.

"We have a lot of hand washing around here. We are taking people's temperatures as they enter. We are trying to make sure that they are a social distancing … not only for our children but also for our parents, "said Edmiston.

"It is very difficult to keep children six feet away. We do our best, but as long as they are separated from each other," said Christina Guerrero. "We just make sure everyone washes up."

Guerrero hopes things will return to normal soon, and when he does, he believes his enrollment will go back up and his staff may return.