Charlamagne Tha God gives Ellen DeGeneres "Donkey of the day,quot;

Despite the fact, Ellen DeGeneres has been entertaining people in her quarantined home across the country, that doesn't mean she can't receive the wrath of Charlamagne, God's dubious honor. Hot New Hip Hop recently picked up in a clip To be confirmed in which Charlagme taunted Ellen for claiming that her home was like living in prison.

The breakfast club The host commented on Ellen's tremendous wealth, including her huge mansion. The host had a hard time comparing Ellen's huge 8.24-acre property to a prison cell, many of whom are living in.

As a result of his comments, Charlamagne had to give him the "Donkey of the day,quot;. However, Charlamagne noted that Ellen was not particularly a "stupid,quot; person, but was guilty of having a "blind spot,quot; as a consequence of her position in society.

The host went on to say that it was important to note that Ellen lives in a mansion over 8,000 square feet. It is located on a massive 8.24-acre property and has five rooms, and also a cabin that doubles as a gym.

Additionally, Charlamagne noted that it also has a guesthouse that includes two bedrooms, plus an infinity pool that "has an ocean view." The house cost $ 27 million.

With all that said, Charlamagne stated that he was certainly not angry at his success, in fact, he celebrates it. He said he was hitting host Donkey of the Day for saying his massive property was like living in a "prison," and nothing more.

Instead of complaining about his own life situation, The breakfast club The hostess urged Ellen to do global justice and use her platform to talk about the inmates' struggles, including the fact that many of the correctional facilities are experiencing a spread of COVID-19 behind bars.

As most know, this would not be the first time a celebrity has been called in for being wrong during the COVID-19 pandemic. When Gal Gadot and several other celebrities made a social media version of John Lennon's "Imagine,quot;, everyone involved was excited to participate in something widely perceived as "tone deaf."



