Channel 4 Reveals Coronavirus Cost Reduction Plan – Deadline

Channel 4 has outlined an emergency cost reduction plan as it aims to overcome the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

In a conference call for all staff on Wednesday afternoon, Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon outlined measures to cut the broadcaster's 2020 content budget by £ 150M ($ 185M) and find £ 95M operational savings, including the firing of 10% of the staff.

The mission of reducing costs is presented in the context of a major slowdown in the advertising market, from which Channel 4 generates 95% of its revenue. Channel 4 said the ad market fell more than 50% in April and May.

It has left Channel 4 brutally exposed, particularly given that the company has spent more than £ 50M ($ 61M) of its £ 180M on cash reserves to move out of London. So much so, Channel 4 has asked the government to access its £ 75M emergency line of credit.

