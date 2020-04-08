CDC will facilitate return-to-work rules for people who isolate themselves after contact with coronavirus – BGR

The CDC is expected to issue new return-to-work guidelines for essential personnel who may have self-isolated at home after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.

People may be able to return to work after 14 days of isolation, but they will have to wear masks and monitor their temperatures twice a day.

The new rules will mimic the regulation for medical workers who have been exposed to patients with COVID-19 without wearing protective equipment.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The best way to avoid the new coronavirus is to stay home as long as possible. Wash your hands frequently, disinfect surfaces, and wear face masks of any kind when shopping for supplies. If you think you have come into contact with COVID-19 patients, you should isolate yourself for two weeks and be on the lookout for symptoms. This could affect your work, but it is a recommendation that can save lives.

Social distancing will limit the spread of the virus and prevent hospital collapse, but some people still have to go to work, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are about to loosen the guidelines back to It works for people who have been isolating themselves after being exposed to the virus.

Vice President Pence said Tuesday that the CDC will facilitate the return of some people to work.

The new guidelines would allow people who have been exposed to someone infected to return to work if they are asymptomatic, The Associated Press You have learned from a person familiar with the proposal. People will also have to wear a face mask and test their temperature twice a day under the new rules.

The new guidelines target employees in critical jobs and follow the recommendations made by the CDC for medical workers who were exposed to the virus. Health professionals who treated patients without equipment and showed no symptoms after 14 days were able to return to work under the same rules: wear masks, which is mandatory for anyone treating patients with COVID-19, and temperature controls .

The new proposal is aimed at essential personnel for other services, but could be a basis for recommendations that may apply to the general public in the future.

“Some of the best minds here in the White House are beginning to think about the recommendations that we will give to companies, that we give to the states, but everything, I promise, will be informed on how to put health and well-being to be the American people. first, ”said Pence.

The new coronavirus has killed more than 83,000 people worldwide, of which nearly 13,000 have been in the United States. The global case count reached 1,416 million as of Wednesday morning, of which some 400,000 cases were reported in the United States.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock