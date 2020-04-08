Catch a serial killer: Sam little details drowning a victim

It is Sam Little The most prolific serial killer in America?

As part of its 12 dark days of serial killers, Oxygen will take a closer look at Little's trail of terror in a new two-hour special, Catching a serial killer: Sam Little. In this exclusive clip of the special, which opens on Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m., investigative journalist Beth Karas details how Little confessed 93 staggering murders during "a single seven-hour session."

"In 2018, Texas Rangers detectives approach him with an offer: If he confesses to one of his unsolved murders, they will give up the death penalty and extradite him to a more comfortable county jail in Texas. Sam is on the move. okay, "Karas says. "But when the Rangers come to confession in May, what happens next is extraordinary."

During the police meeting, Little is said to have confessed "kill after kill after kill." In the images above, Little is seen detailing a horrible murder, where he claims he drowned a single victim.

(WARNING: The following contains descriptions of violence and murder.)