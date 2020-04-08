Catch a serial killer: Sam little details drowning a victim

It is Sam Little The most prolific serial killer in America?
As part of its 12 dark days of serial killers, Oxygen will take a closer look at Little's trail of terror in a new two-hour special, Catching a serial killer: Sam Little. In this exclusive clip of the special, which opens on Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m., investigative journalist Beth Karas details how Little confessed 93 staggering murders during "a single seven-hour session."
"In 2018, Texas Rangers detectives approach him with an offer: If he confesses to one of his unsolved murders, they will give up the death penalty and extradite him to a more comfortable county jail in Texas. Sam is on the move. okay, "Karas says. "But when the Rangers come to confession in May, what happens next is extraordinary."
During the police meeting, Little is said to have confessed "kill after kill after kill." In the images above, Little is seen detailing a horrible murder, where he claims he drowned a single victim.
(WARNING: The following contains descriptions of violence and murder.)
"So, I got out of the car. I took her out and drugged her growth back there," Little confesses on camera. "And we ran into some running water. But before we went into the water, the land was soft … I released it and it fell flat on my face … That's the only one I killed by drowning."
Shortly after, he describes, in precise detail, how and where he left the body.
"I left her with her head still in the water," he continues. "Half of her body underwater, and her thighs and legs on the shore."
Little later claims that he left a body in a trash heap. This is simply one of the many confessions Little shared with the Rangers.
Uncredited / AP / Shutterstock
"By the time he is done, he has confessed to 93 live killings in detail," Karas concludes. "Below what their victims were carrying with almost photographic precision."
Before this series of confessions, Little had already been convicted of the murder of three women in California.
For more of this haunting story, be sure to check out the special this weekend.
Catching a serial killer: Sam Little premieres on Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m. in oxygen.
(E! And Oxygen are part of the NBCUniversal family).
%MINIFYHTMLba731612672d12e7382d80dda265655b7%