Carson Daly shaves his head on live TV because his hair got too "wild,quot; during quarantine

Due to the closure of salons and hair salons across the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have attempted to cut their hair at home, with mixed results. Today is the show Co-host Carson Daly is one of those people who has seen his hair go "wild,quot; during self-isolation, so he attempted to cut it on live television with the help of famous stylist Chris Appleton.

"Carson himself has acknowledged that his hair has gone wild," host Savannah Guthrie said in the Wednesday morning episode of Today. "It's like a wild tumbleweed!"

Watch Carson Daly cut his hair on live television (with your son's help) https://t.co/jTWMgJyiME – TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 8, 2020

To help you, the Today The show contacted Appleton, who has worked with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande. Unfortunately, the Appleton video didn't work, so I couldn't see Daly and Daly couldn't see it. Instead, Appleton had to tell Daly the steps over the phone.

"Many people have texted me saying, 'Please help me cut my hair at home,'" Appleton said. "Carson, are you ready?"

Daly replied that he was ready and raised the razor as he asked if he should use number two or number three. Appleton explained that when you cut your hair at home, you want to start by going a little bit more than you want it to be before slowly shortening it to the desired length.

Appleton advised Daly to start with number three, adding that the movement of the razor should be "from the bottom up." He also recommended that Daly make "a little movement of movement,quot; when it reaches the top of her hair.

Appleton said to start at the sides near the sideburns and go up to the temple instead of following the shape of the head. Daly then recruited her 11-year-old son to help him with his back, which he said was "pretty good,quot; after seeing the cut in the mirror.

The famous hairdresser told Daly not to "go overboard,quot; with the cut, but that advice was not followed. The voice host. Instead, he ended up shaving his head completely, and Daly posted a photo of his bald head on Instagram.

"Here's the final product! I think we did pretty well! 😂," Carson Daly wrote in the caption. "Thank you @chrisappleton1 for accompanying my son and me through the self-haircut process. I'm live at @todayshow 😳 ".



