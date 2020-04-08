Carli Lloyd: It was & # 39; disappointing & # 39; listen to the arguments of the sexist lawsuit of US Soccer

United States women's national team star Carli Lloyd has spoken out about US Soccer's sexist legal arguments against her team that caused widespread outrage.

In court filings released last month, the U.S. soccer federation argued that its women's national team did not deserve the same amount of money as the men's team because, in part, women are not as strong or fast as men and have less responsibility.

"The MNT player's job (competing against the older men's national teams) requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength than the WNT player's job (competing against the older women's national teams)," the federation stated. .

Outrage at that legal argument led to the US soccer president. The US, Carlos Cordeiro, to resign, and for the federation to change its legal team and discard the sexist strategy it had used.

Although there were many backlash in March, US Soccer's strategy had previously been clarified by court documents published in February that included an exchange in which an attorney asked Lloyd if he believed the women's national team could be competitive against the national team. male.

"I'm not sure," Lloyd replied. "Shall we fight to see who wins and then they pay us more?"

The USWNT filed a lawsuit in March 2019, alleging that US Soccer was breaking the law by paying unevenly because of its gender.

With a trial currently scheduled for May, Lloyd said she was shocked to see her federation's legal arguments against the four-time World Cup champions, explaining her now-infamous retort to the American football attorney.

"I don't have the physical attributes, speed and strength that male athletes are born with," said Lloyd. Illustrated Sports. "None of us women.

"There are some incredibly skilled women who play soccer, and it was disappointing to hear over and over again the argument that we are not as skilled as men."

"So I had to find some fun comments just to keep the whole mood light. That was just one of them that came out."

Lloyd suggested that training camps involving the USWNT and the USMNT could help instill more unity among American players.

"In general, we need the culture to change," said Lloyd. "We need everyone to feel united. I want us to integrate more with the men's team."