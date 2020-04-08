Cardi B responds to Rah Ali's accusations that she has made up for texting with other women!

Cardi B may have been cheated on by her current husband, Offset, but today, their marriage is solid and she trusts him one hundred percent. That said, when LHH: Rah Ali from New York accused the Migos rapper of texting other women, the ringmaster quickly responded, defending him!

It is no secret that Cardi and Offset are quarantined like everyone else!

So has your permanent proximity caused any problems in paradise?

This is what the star Love and Hip Hop says!

It all started with Rah Ali tweeting on her nemesis Cardi to tell her to "stop talking on Twitter, her husband is in the other room in that video game, texting again."

In a deleted tweet, Cardi replied, writing: ‘NO ONE IS DESIGNING THE SNAKE, I'M TALKING ABOUT YOU. Let's not talk about husbands because I will put your entire situation in danger. I tell you if you want to treat like women! dc what you post about me. Don't post lies. That's not how it's marked. "

It seems that this whole exchange was triggered by another more ambiguous tweet from Cardi saying: "I understand that the b * tches don't like me, but they put a complete fake tweet on me trying to start sh * t."

By reading this and knowing his story, Rah Ali's attack makes sense.

As for Cardi's applause, he only managed to piss the other off even more, the Love and Hip Hop cast member accepted the challenge.

He also claimed that Cardi's "lame friend,quot; had already tried, so Cardi should simply "give him (his) best shot,quot; at this point.

However, Rah warned the other rapper that it will only lead her to do a complete "taunt,quot; of Cardi, no matter what she does.

But Cardi was not afraid to continue the exchange, threatening Rah in another deleted tweet.

‘Are you sure you want to try it? Why did I receive your receipts and such and such in the ATL? Anyway, like I said, I tell you if you want to solve it as a woman. If you haven't answered, are you doing this to get attention? DON'T LEAVE AN F * CK if you post about me JUST DO NOT POST LIES! "

Once again, the LHH star assured Cardi that she is "POSITIVE!"



