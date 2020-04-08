Cardi B is sad because she cannot sleep with the compensation in the middle of the COVID-19 quarantine

Earlier this month, rapper Cardi B announced that she was donating 20,000 vegan meal replacement drinks to healthcare workers in New York City, and while doing her best to help in the fight against COVID- 19, that does not mean She is not bored.

According to a new Hot New Hip Hop report, the Bronx native said she was so bored in quarantine, especially considering she can't meet her husband, Offset. As most people know, Cardi B has been on the front line of the coronavirus speech since it first erupted last year.

Furthermore, Cardi has criticized the fact that people who have more money and influence can access the evidence before others, however, on the other hand, she has facilitated the rumors that celebrities are paid to say that they have contracted COVID-19.

Regardless of what she's said in the past, the rapper feels a little lonely now that she can't see Offset that much. On her Instagram recently, the rapper explained that one of the biggest struggles so far is that she has not had sex.

She said on her account, "I have sex a lot of times, and now I'm on my period, I can't even fuck." The rapper went on to say that he misses all his friends and family, and that it has been a real bummer to stay behind closed doors without human contact.

Cardi is clearly upset about that. The rapper came out and said that he had never been "so alone,quot; before. It doesn't help that the "Bodak Yellow,quot; star was recently hospitalized for stomach pain.

At the time, the general press reported that he may have contracted the virus, but then went out on his social media channels to say the reports were not true.

Ad

Some people online criticized her for taking resources at the hospital, however Cardi B stated that it was possible for a person to seek medical attention without contracting COVID-19. The news comes after government officials stated that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.



Post views:

4 4