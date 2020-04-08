Candy! Chiranjeevi wishes birthday star Allu Arjun with adorable throwback photo

As Allu Arjun celebrates her 37th birthday today, the Southern star is bathing with immense love on social media for her fans. On the occasion, Allu even announced his new project: Pushpa and shared the first official look at the film. Meanwhile, wishing the handsome actor a happy birthday is superstar Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi turned to social media to wish his dearest nephew.

Sharing a photo with the birthday boy, Chiranjeevi wrote: "Grace dance. Happy birthday bunny." In the adorable post, one can see Allu Arjun shaking one leg and posing tenderly. Check out the post here.

Impressively, Allu Arjun's dancing skills are known to everyone. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has also confessed to being a fan of Allu's movements. Commenting on the same thing, Hrithik had once said in an interview: "OMG he is so energetic, strong and inspiring."

Allu Arjun even appeared as a dancer at Daddy's 2001 release. Time and time again she won hearts with several hits including Aa Ante Amalapuram, Ringa Ringa, In the Night, My Love is Gone, Cinema Choopistha, and Blockbuster.

We wish Allu Arjun a birthday as fantastic as he is!