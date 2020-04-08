California Reaches Agreement on Skins: Live Market Updates

Asian markets mixed when investors took stock of the outbreak.

Asian stocks mixed on Wednesday as investors paused after a two-day recovery to assess the world's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares in Japan, South Korea and Australia rose at noon, but markets in China and Hong Kong fell slightly. Futures for the US and European markets suggested they would open higher.

In the past two days, investors have found solace in signs that the outbreak is peaking in some of the hardest hit parts of the United States and Europe. China on Wednesday lifted its confinement in Wuhan City, where the virus first emerged, in another sign of progress.

But the markets are still fragile. This week, Japan and South Korea joined forces with other countries to prepare large economic rescue packages. Still, the freezing of economic activity by virus containment efforts could have a negative impact for months and years and require even more economic stimulus actions by world leaders.