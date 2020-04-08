California Reaches Agreement on Skins: Live Market Updates

Asian markets mixed when investors took stock of the outbreak.
Asian stocks mixed on Wednesday as investors paused after a two-day recovery to assess the world's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Shares in Japan, South Korea and Australia rose at noon, but markets in China and Hong Kong fell slightly. Futures for the US and European markets suggested they would open higher.
In the past two days, investors have found solace in signs that the outbreak is peaking in some of the hardest hit parts of the United States and Europe. China on Wednesday lifted its confinement in Wuhan City, where the virus first emerged, in another sign of progress.
But the markets are still fragile. This week, Japan and South Korea joined forces with other countries to prepare large economic rescue packages. Still, the freezing of economic activity by virus containment efforts could have a negative impact for months and years and require even more economic stimulus actions by world leaders.
Reflecting that skepticism, the prices of US Treasury bonds. The US, a safe haven for traditional investment, was largely higher in Asian operations on Wednesday. On the upside, oil prices rose in the futures markets, in part in hopes that major oil-producing countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia could put aside their differences.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index rose 2.1 percent. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.7 percent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.7 percent.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday night that the state had insured nearly 200 million masks a month for California health workers, an extraordinary sum amid the serious scarcity of masks, although his office did not have specific details on how he reached such an agreement.
A spokesman for Mr. Newsom said the state would buy the masks from foreign manufacturers in two separate agreements with a non-profit organization and a California company. The spokesperson declined to name the nonprofit and the company, declined to say which companies were making the masks, and declined to disclose the price California would pay.
The demand for masks has far outstripped supply in recent weeks, leading to some prices 10 times higher than before the pandemic.
Newsom said the state had previously purchased smaller amounts on a case-by-case basis, but decided to pool its resources for larger deals.
"We decided enough of the little ball,quot; he said on MSNBC on Tuesday. "Let's use our purchasing power. Let's go to scale."
He said the deal would include about 150 million N95 masks a month, the front-line masks that medical workers need around coronavirus patients. In comparison, the federal government said last month that it signed deals to buy 600 million N95 masks over 18 months.
California is also acquiring a machine that can clean nearly 2.5 million N95 masks a month for reuse, Newsom spokesman said. The masks will start arriving in the coming weeks, he said.
South Korea announced a new stimulus package of 36 trillion won, or $ 29.5 billion, on Wednesday to cushion its export-driven economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new package was added to a series of economic rescue measures totaling more than $ 80 billion that South Korea has announced in recent weeks to shore up its battered economy and help self-employed people and small and medium-sized companies that have been the most affected. .
The package announced on Wednesday will come in the form of cheap loans for the country's exporters.
During an emergency meeting of senior economic policy makers, President Moon Jae-in said his government had also crafted new measures worth 17.7 trillion won, or about $ 14.5 billion, to boost consumption. internal. He did not provide details.
"The global economy is being absorbed by a severe depression and as a result, our economy, which is highly dependent on external conditions, is facing a tsunami-like shock," Moon said. "This is a tunnel, the end of which we cannot see yet."
Moon unveiled the new stimulus package while political parties in South Korea were campaigning for a crucial parliamentary poll next Wednesday. His ruling Democratic Party appeared to be facing a tough campaign, as Moon's diplomacy with North Korea remained at a standstill and discontent over the slowdown in the economy deepened.
But Mr. Moon and his party's approval ratings have been increasing in recent weeks, as South Korea has been praised by other nations for its effective management of the epidemic.
South Korea has aggressively deployed test kits and other disease control resources to isolate patients and contain the virus. The number of new cases, once as high as 813 on February 29, has dropped to around 50 in the past three days. The country had registered a total of 10,384 coronavirus cases as of midnight Tuesday, with 200 deaths.
The Wall Street rally fails.
The actions of EE. USA They ended slightly lower on Tuesday after an early recovery faded at the end of the day.
The S,amp;P 500 fell 0.2 percent at the close of trading. Shares had previously risen more than 3 percent as investors cheered up on continued signs that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking in several affected locations.
The decline came as US benchmark crude fell 9.4 percent on Tuesday, after rising earlier in the day, slashing gains in the shares of major oil producers. Oil prices They have fallen by more than half since most state governments ordered people to stay home.
Shares have been at a fairly strong level, even if they are disjointed, in the past two weeks. Initially fueled by Washington's $ 2 trillion effort to counter the economic effect of the pandemic, the rally took on a more hopeful tone on Monday, reflecting glimpses of progress in fighting the spread of the virus in the United States and Europe.
As of Tuesday, the S,amp;P 500 rose nearly 19 percent from its March 23 low. (It is still more than 21 percent below its maximum, reached on February 19).
The reports were contributed by Choe Sang-Hun, Jack Nicas, Austin Ramzy and Carlos Tejada.
