CAA salary cuts Up to 50% without layoffs; Leaders Give Up Coronavirus Yearly Salary – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has announced its plans to weather the coronavirus pandemic that stopped Hollywood. The agency announced this to staff this morning. The general lines: no layoffs, but company-wide salary cuts of up to 50%, on a progressive scale. Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane will not receive any salary for the rest of the year.

I confirmed this and got this statement, according to a spokesperson:

“At this time of tremendous uncertainty for individuals, businesses, governments and communities, it is incumbent upon us to carefully consider what measures help ensure that CAA always remains the strongest company for our employees and customers. Making cost reduction decisions is always a thoughtful and deliberate process for us, never more than in these extraordinary circumstances. We are implementing, among other actions, a reduction in pay among employees at all levels of the agency, with our highest-paid colleagues taking greater responsibility. We deeply appreciate not only the understanding that employees across the company have shown since this unprecedented global crisis began, but also the remarkable support and compassion that colleagues have shown each other, customers, and many in the community who they need it ".

