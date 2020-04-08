Burnley's Charlie Taylor: Netflix and Cycling Keep Defender Busy During Coronavirus Restrictions | Football news

%MINIFYHTML35455410a4517e2dd8167d27c3753cec76%

Burnley defender Charlie Taylor uses Skype for the first time to tell Sky Sports how cycling, Netflix, and overcoming the cookie temptation keep him busy in isolation …

I am trying to follow a routine. I set an alarm for every morning; otherwise, he would sleep until who knows when. Then I get up and try to figure things out around the house.

Obviously, I've never experienced anything like this before, but you just have to adapt and try to make the best possible situation. I'm just trying to keep fit and keep myself busy.

We have a group chat on sports science on WhatsApp and different sessions are organized every day, then it is up to you. The club trusts us to do it, so I've tried to do a bit of a home gym with weights and a few other things.

The club nutritionist is also in that WhatsApp chat, and has been giving us guidelines, ideas, and advice on what to eat, but it's hard when you're locked up! It's hard to stay away from the cookie tin or the sweet closet!

Cycling is a good distraction. I like to ride a bike, so I try to get on my road bike once a day. I've gotten into it and I'm really enjoying it, it's my main hobby right now! I'm on Strava, where I record my walks, but I'm still a bit of a beginner when it comes to that side.

Fortunately, the weather has been lovely, so I really wanted to go a few kilometers.

Then he is back at home, where I stay with my girlfriend, and we end up watching Netflix or Sky. We've passed a few series in the past few weeks! I've seen Tiger King, that was a little messy! – and we just finished Money Heist, which was good. No spoilers, I won't screw it up!

It's a big change from my regular routine, and it's really weird going from spending the whole week with your teammates to barely seeing them. We have our own group chat that is very active, and we talk about all kinds, everything but soccer right now!

At the beginning of most weeks, the game manager will send a message and update us on what he knows. But there is not much to say right now. It is the sports science staff whose role is most important at the moment, with us trying to keep fit.

I remember that we were about to enter a team meeting on Manchester City when we were told that the season had been suspended. It was really weird: one second we were preparing for this great game the next day and then everything was suspended. We stayed in training for other days, but then we were sent home with planners and what not, and we've been here ever since.

Charlie Taylor helped Burnley to an impressive victory at Man Utd in January.

In fact, we had had a good streak, undefeated in seven Premier League games. Of course, Man City was never going to be easy, but we had excellent results in those seven games. The victory at Manchester United is one that will be remembered for a long time, we beat Leicester at home and we almost beat Arsenal too. We were very happy with how we were doing.

For me personally, it has been a frustrating season. I was injured in the preseason, lost my place, came back, had another serious injury, and then came back before the season was suspended. But I have enjoyed it when I have been playing and there are definitely many positive aspects that we can draw from this season, personally and as a club.

Taylor says it's been a frustrating season sometimes for him

I think I speak for everyone at Burnley – we are desperate to go back and finish the season and see how far we can go.

During the first days of the lockdown, it was good to just relax and go home, but after that you are eager to go back and see your teammates and everyone would love for the season to end when it is safe and possible to do so.

But for now, as I said, you have to make the most of it.

Charlie Taylor was talking to Peter Smith of Sky Sports