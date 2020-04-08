Bruce Willis helps shave his daughter Tallulah's head: Watch the video

Tallulah willis is channeling mom Demi Moore!

The 26-year-old visited Instagram overnight to share pictures of her new hairstyle. In a video posted on social media, Bruce Willis You can see her daughter Tallulah's head shaving.

"Precious! Look at her,quot;, you can hear a voice that says in the background of the video.

While listening to another person say to Tallulah: "You look like Joan of Arc, friend."

Many fans are also commenting on the post that Tallulah looks like her mother Demi.

"Beautiful," wrote one social media user. "Your mothers double x,quot;.

"GI Jane vibes," commented another Instagram user.

As fans will remember, Demi had a haircut for her iconic role in the 1997 film, AMERICAN SOLDIER. Jane.

Tallulah also shared a topless photo of her with her freshly shaved head, taken by her sister. Rumer Willis. The Moore-Willis family is currently socially estranged in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic.