Bruce Willis gives his daughter Tallulah a new look by shaving his head during self-quarantine

Bruce Willisdaughter Tallulah willis he is getting a new look, thanks to his famous father. Tallullah, who is having a good time with his dad, mom Demi Moore and sisters in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine, shared on their Instagram account a funny video of their father shaving his head.

Her sisters sang praises for her. "God! You're beautiful. Look at her," someone was heard saying offscreen. Someone else said, "You look like Joan of Arc, friend!"

Fans in the comment section also echoed the sentiment. "Honestly, you do it like no one else could," wrote one person. Another added, "You look so fucking epic! How can a person be that cool?" With someone else screaming, "I wish I could see that drug with a shaved head."

Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis, was also among the commentators. "This is really melting my heart," she said.

However, one person in particular did not think it was the best idea, as people should keep their distance in the midst of the pandemic. "Social reality is not distancing," said the critic, to which Tallulah replied: "Hello! We decided to quarantine together and we have been together for 27 days taking all precautions. Please stay inside and wash your hands. ! :] "

This comes after Bruce made headlines with a photo of him, Demi and his sons Tallulah, Rumor, and Scout Willis wearing matching pajamas during self-quarantine. "Chaotic neutral," Tallulah captioned the shot, which also featured her boyfriend, Dillion Buss. Emma chimed in, "Not many can achieve that color! You can see a good squad."