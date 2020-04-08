Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to the late John Prine

Yesterday, John Prine died at the age of 73 from complications of the coronavirus. Today Rolling Stone picked up Bruce Springsteen's kind words of commemoration of the deceased artist during his DJ on the set of SiriusXM E Street Radio.

Springsteen had nothing but kind things to say about John, claiming that his music consisted of "great compassion,quot; and also unmatched levels of precision and creativity, especially in relation to the details of everyday people's lives.

In addition, Springsteen described him as a "writer of great humor,quot;, claiming that he was a "complete original,quot;. Bruce went on to say that he was enraged to see him leave so soon. Also, on his Twitter account, Springsteen yelled at John one more time.

You can see it in the tweet below:

Around here on E Street, the loss of John Prine crushes us. John and I were "New Dylans,quot; together in the early '70s and he was never more than the most adorable boy in the world. A true national treasure and a composer for ages. We send our love and prayers to your family. – Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020

Another musical legend to pay tribute to the late John Prine was perhaps the most iconic of all, Bob Dylan, who claimed that he had the "most beautiful songs,quot;. You can check out the comments from the legendary artists in the Facebook post below:

Kind words from the great Bob Dylan: "Prine's things are pure Proustian existentialism. Midwestern to nth minds … Posted by John Prine on Friday January 29, 2016

Prine and Springsteen have a long history together, even when they collaborated during Prine's "Paradise,quot; presentation in 1988. Asbury Park Press was the first outlet to report on performance in the late 1980s.

Also, Springsteen sang vocals on Prine's 1991 album, The lost years. According to John's Wikipedia page, he was born on October 10, 1946 and died on Tuesday. He is most famous for his career as a folk-country singer.

He began his career for the first time in the early 1970s and was known for making humorous additions to some of his music, which often consisted of social activism and commentary. John first learned to play guitar at age 14 and was raised in Maywood, Illinois.

In addition, he received music education at the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago, before moving on to serve in the United States Army, where he was deployed to West Germany. In the late 1960s, he worked as a mail carrier and wrote and sang songs as a hobby.

This marks another death in the entertainment industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.



