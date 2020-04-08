Bruce Springsteen & # 39; crushed & # 39; for the death of the & # 39; true national treasure & # 39; John Prine

Instagram

Also paying tribute to the Grammy winner, who died of coronavirus-related complications, are Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Toby Keith, Mandy Moore, and Seth Meyers, among others.

Bruce Springsteen honored "songwriter for ages" John Prine after his death on Tuesday, April 7.

The 73-year-old Grammy winner died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee from coronavirus-related complications. He was hospitalized last month and placed in intensive care for 13 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Following the news of his death, confirmed by his wife and manager, the stars flocked to social media to share their condolences, and Springsteen remembered his friend and former collaborator as the "most charming boy in the world."

"Here at E Street we are overwhelmed by the loss of John Prine," he wrote on Twitter. "John and I were & # 39; New Dylans & # 39; together in the early 1970s and he was never more than the most charming boy in the world. A true national treasure and songwriter for ages. We send love and prayers to his family".

After meeting behind the scenes at a Bob Dylan In the 1970s, Springsteen and Prine became friends, and they took the stage together to perform Prine's "Paradise" in 1988. Springsteen contributed the backing vocals to the song "Take a Look at My Heart," which appeared on Prine & # 39; s 1991 album "The Missing Years".

Other stars to pay tribute to the country and the icon of folk music included Miranda lambert, who shared a photo of herself and Prine on her Instagram page and wrote, "Thank you for everything. One and only. #hellointhere #johnprine."

"My heart hurts knowing that John Prine has passed away. He is singing with the angels. They will miss you but your songs will still be alive." Sheryl Crow He wrote on his Instagram page, while Toby Keith He added: "The great John Prine passed away from the virus. He showed me how to 'let it rip' when it comes to songwriting. There is a big hole in the music world tonight. John did better. RIP."

Kacey Musgraves, Mandy moore, Seth Meyers Y Margo Price He also paid tribute to Prine, while The Recording Academy and The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum also released statements after learning of his death.