Broadway will be closed until June 7, ending the 2019-2020 season – Deadline

Broadway will remain closed until June 7, a two-month extension of the current coronavirus closure that appears to retroactively end the 2019-2020 Broadway season with the closure of March 12.

The extension announcement was made today by the Broadway League and a coalition of theatrical unions announced today.

"Our top priority remains the health and well-being of Broadway theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day, including actors, musicians, theater artists, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals." . said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Broadway will always be in the heart of the Big Apple, and we join artists, theater professionals, and fans to wait for the moment when we can once again experience live theater together."

Thirty-one productions shut down on March 12, some of which had just started progressing. In total, 15 productions were scheduled to open this spring, a schedule that was interrupted by the shutdown.

Sources tell Deadline that additional incremental extensions are possible in the summer.

Those with presentation tickets until June 7, 2020 will receive an email from their point of purchase with information on exchanges or refunds. Any customer who has tickets until June 7, 2020 and who has not received an email by April 12 should contact their point of purchase for information on exchanges or refunds.

The date of June 7 has special significance for Broadway: that date had been marked for the 74th Annual Tony Awards. Although the official end of any Broadway season comes with the Tony Awards eligibility Up News Info (originally April 23 this year), the royal ceremony for Tonys is the symbolic culmination of the year for Broadway.

Broadway's busy spring season was seeing the openings of some of the year's most anticipated productions, some of which have already announced deferrals until next season or outright cancellations. Since the close of March 12, Martin McDonagh & # 39; s Hangedstarring Downton AbbeyDan Stevens and game of ThronesAdd Mark Addy has been canceled, as has the staging of director Joe Mantello by Edward Albee Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett.

The productions that had previously announced postponements until next season are How I learned to drive, Caroline, or change, birthday candles Y Flying over the sunset.

Other shows that had been scheduled to open this spring are Six, the successful London and Chicago pop musical about the wives of Henry VIII; Tracy Letts The minutes; the musical adaptation directed by Jerry Zaks of Ms. Doubtfire; director Sam Mendes & # 39; Lehman's trilogy; the Princess Di musical Diana; Company, the genre-changed revival of the Sondheim musical classic starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone; Plaza Suite starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker; David Mamet American buffalo starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss; the Off Broadway transfer of the New York Theater Workshop musical Sing street; and the rebirth of Richard Greenberg Invite me out starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams and Patrick J. Adams.

Exactly what will happen to those productions, as well as the programs that were running before the pandemic, is unknown. Extension, for example, means the end of the popular Beetle juiceBroadway's current career, with its planned, albeit brief, return to the now-drained Winter Garden Theater (the sleeper's success was bound to leave the scene to make way for this fall). The music man starring Hugh Jackman). Beetle juice I could find another place after Broadway reopens, but the fight for theaters, always a prisoner-free competition, should be even more chaotic than ever. (A Beetle juice The national tour will launch in the fall of 2021.)

