British Cycling says it will lay off a third of staff and that the leadership team will take a pay cut | News News

British Cycling says it wants to bring back its fired staff

British Cycling has announced that it will put a third of its staff on leave to try to deal with the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis.

Members of the sports governing body's leadership team will be subject to a 10 percent pay cut for at least the next two months.

British Cycling Executive Director Julie Harrington said: "At this stage, 90 roles, about a third of the workforce, will be suspended, most in April and some in May.

"Other steps we are taking to manage the impact on our earnings include a 10 percent pay cut in May and June for me and members of my leadership team."

Harrington emphasized the organization's desire to bring back its fired employees once the magnitude of the pandemic has subsided.

She added: "The employees who are being suspended are among those we will trust to ensure that our sport can come back in full force, and while they cannot work for British cycling during this period, they are still part of our team."

