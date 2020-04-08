Boeing will have to retry Starliner's failed test flight – BGR

Boeing will attempt another test flight to the International Space Station without crew members aboard its Starliner spacecraft, the company announced this week.

Late last year, Boeing's Starliner was unable to reach the space station after a failure caused the vehicle to burn too much fuel too early in the journey.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon is still slated for its first crewed launch in May, making it the first Commercial Crew program vehicle to reach that milestone.

Late last year, Boeing's Starliner was sent on a crucial test flight to the International Space Station. It didn't contain any crew members, but it probably would have been the last unmanned flight if things went well. Well, they didn't, and the spacecraft never made it to the space station. Now Boeing will have to try again.

There were some questions about whether NASA would take the deficiencies calmly and allow a manned test flight to begin without Boeing redoing the failed test. Now, after issuing dozens of corrective actions to the company, NASA has clearly made a decision, and Boeing will have to demonstrate that its expensive vehicle actually works as intended before NASA allows its astronauts to board.

How Ars Technica Boeing reportedly issued a statement explaining that it would indeed be conducting another unmanned test flight to the ISS.

We are committed to the safety of the men and women who design, build, and ultimately fly in the Starliner just as we have on every manned mission to space. We have chosen to retest our orbital flight test to demonstrate the quality of the Starliner system. Flying on another unmanned flight will allow us to complete all flight test objectives and evaluate the performance of the second Starliner vehicle at no cost to the taxpayer.

The initial test flight did not meet expectations after a flaw in the spacecraft's computer system that mistakenly believed it was more advanced on the mission than it actually was. This led to the vehicle burning too much of its precious fuel before venturing to the International Space Station. Eventually he was forced to land on Earth without even trying to reach the ISS.

A subsequent NASA investigation resulted in 61 corrective actions that the agency wanted Boeing to address. Exactly how far along the process is at the moment is unclear, but he has committed to the second unmanned test flight. It is unknown when that flight will happen, and with SpaceX's first manned launch still underway for May, it's clear that the race between the two companies to send an astronaut into space is something SpaceX will lose.

Image Source: NASA / Bill Ingalls