Bobby Berk reveals the only thing to do at home

Bobby berk You may not be home, but you are making the most of your situation.
Today the Weird eye star caught with Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester on Instagram Live. While chatting about the current Coronavirus pandemic, the famous interior designer confirmed that he is taking refuge in Austin, TX.
Why? Well, as Berk explained, his Netflix show was in the sixth filming season for Lone Star State when it all started to close.
"So we were here filming season six, and we got over almost one episode when production closed," Berk shared with Sylvester. "Me and some of the other guys decided to stay here, because we really didn't know how long they were going to shut us down."
In retrospect, Berk said he feels that maybe he should have gone home. However, Berk couldn't be happier in Austin, a city he "really likes." In fact, according to Berk, the rental he is in "looks and feels like my home."
It probably helps that Berk's husband Dewey Do It is social distancing with him in Austin. As Berk pointed out, her medical husband had been in New York for work and Weird eyeThe design expert demanded that he come to Texas.
"He went to New York to work. He is a doctor, he returns and teaches at Elmhurst Hospital once a month," Berk said. "I was supposed to be there for another week and I made him go and come to Austin. So he was here with me, which is great. Fortunately, we weren't quarantined separately."
Like E! Readers surely know, Berk and Do have been together for 16 years. Therefore, it was not surprising when Berk said he had no qualms about being with his spouse all day, every day.
His advice? Combating the pressure of "being constantly engaged," it's okay to sit quietly.
What can people do in their homes during this time? Berk encouraged viewers to get organized and clean up.
"Organize it! Clean it up! You know, you don't need to buy anything to do that," Berk wisely expressed. "Get rid of the things you don't need, check those drawers and those cabinets and under the bed. All those things you say, 'Ah! One day when I have time, I'm going to do that!' Everything what you have is time now. "
However, if you're looking for inspiration, be sure to visit BobbyBerk.com!
Be sure to check out Berk's full conversation with Sylvester on the Daily popThe Instagram account, which you can find HERE.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
