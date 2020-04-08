Bobby Berk reveals the only thing to do at home

Bobby berk You may not be home, but you are making the most of your situation.

Today the Weird eye star caught with Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester on Instagram Live. While chatting about the current Coronavirus pandemic, the famous interior designer confirmed that he is taking refuge in Austin, TX.

Why? Well, as Berk explained, his Netflix show was in the sixth filming season for Lone Star State when it all started to close.

"So we were here filming season six, and we got over almost one episode when production closed," Berk shared with Sylvester. "Me and some of the other guys decided to stay here, because we really didn't know how long they were going to shut us down."

In retrospect, Berk said he feels that maybe he should have gone home. However, Berk couldn't be happier in Austin, a city he "really likes." In fact, according to Berk, the rental he is in "looks and feels like my home."