Bo Doogie Howser ’Restart‘ Doogie Kealoha, M.D. 'With female lead in Kourtney Kang's Disney + plays – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML09c94995b176fb2fd0779746fd63c19077%

Doogie Howser, M.D., ABC's classic 1989 half-hour medical comedy and drama series returns and is renewed. I've learned that Disney + is developing Doogie Kealoha, M.D. (working title), a reboot of the show starring Neil Patrick Harris with a female lead, which comes from How i met your mother Y Just arrived by boat alum Kourtney Kang and 20th Century Fox TV.

Primetime-Panic Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

Located in Hawaii, Doogie Kealoha, M.D. It focuses on a 16-year-old girl, half Asian and half white, who works as a doctor. The main character's ethnicity reflects the Hawaii-born Kang's own story: He previously took advantage of his experiences growing up in a mixed-race family on a comedy pilot for NBC.

Photo from 20th Century Fox Television / Kobal / Shutterstock



The original series, starring Harris as a teenage doctor who balances the challenge of practicing medicine with the everyday problems of teenage life, was created by two of the leading television producers of the past three decades, the late Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley, and produced by Steven Bochco Prods. and 20th Century Fox TV.

Bochco's widow, Dayna Bochco, and her son, Jesse Bochco, are the executive producers of the reboot alongside Kang and Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. 20th Century Fox TV, where Kang, Kasdan and their producer partner Mar are general agreements, is the study.

Kang was co-executive producer on ABC / 20th TV & # 39; s Just arrived by boat, that Kasdan and Mar were executive producers. Before that, Kang was one of the key writer-producers on CBS / 20th TV ’ How I found your mother. She was in the supporting comedy starring Harris throughout her nine-season career, going from being a writer to an executive producer.

Doogie Howser, M.D., which lasted four seasons. The show has become a staple of pop culture, with the title character's name becoming a nickname used by any wise teen in medicine, politics, and other areas.

This is the latest reboot of a family movie series or TV title on Disney +, joining Turner & Hooch, also from 20th TV, part of Disney TV Studios, The Mighty Ducks, and a spin-off of Beauty and the developing Beast.