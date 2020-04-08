Black Sabbath guitar Tony Iommi Auctions to support Britain's NHS in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis

WENN

The rocker is ready to put some of his personal items under the hammer with the proceeds donated to the UK National Health Service in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rocker Tony Iommi is auctioning a selection of personal items including a guitar he played on stage with Black saturday, to support the British National Health Service.

As healthcare personnel struggle amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the rock legend announced that he was auctioning off signed sets of DVD cases, CDs, and collectible vinyl records, along with the guitar, which will also be signed by the musician.

The money raised from the sale will benefit University Hospitals Birmingham in the UK's hometown of Iommi, with 72 years reflecting that the public health crisis was "difficult for everyone" but showed the "great job" of the NHS.

"It is horrible, but somehow it is bringing people closer together and realizing what we have in this country with the NHS and the great things they do," he said, the BBC reported.

Iommi, who is a sponsor of the Heartlands Hospital cancer ward, came up with the idea for the auction while cleaning his studio during self-isolation.

The guitar has attracted nearly $ 4,940 in bids since the auction started on Monday, April 6, 2020, and the star said he "hopes to do much more with that."

Justine Davy, director of fundraising for the health care organization, said the NHS was "incredibly grateful" for Iommi's support "at this difficult time."