Biometric IDs can be a “ game changer & # 39; & # 39; in tests for antibodies against coronavirus and vaccine

As countries begin to remove coronavirus blockages, biometric identification can help verify those who have already had the infection and ensure that the vulnerable receive the vaccine when it is released, technology and health experts said.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, number more than 1.4 million, with approximately 82,000 deaths worldwide, according to a Reuters count.

China lifted the two-month shutdown at the Wuhan epicenter on Wednesday, and authorities in Britain and elsewhere said they would begin antibody tests to see if the people had been infected, to allow them to return to work or travel.

A biometric identification system can keep track of those people and who gets the vaccine, said Larry Dohrs, director of Southeast Asia at iRespond, a Seattle-based nonprofit that launched its technology last month.

"We can biometrically identify the individual and link him to the test results, as well as a highly secure document. The person has a 'non-refutable' proof that they have immunity due to antibodies in their system,quot; , said.

"It would be a very valuable credential," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The nonprofit organization already provides biometric IDs for refugees and stateless persons.

From drone disinfection to talking robots and artificial intelligence to developing vaccines, countries around the world have accelerated the technology during the coronavirus outbreak.

Now companies like iRespond and Simprints, a UK-based nonprofit that develops biometric IDs for healthcare and humanitarian use, are adapting their technology for the next steps.

According to the World Bank, more than a billion people worldwide have no way of proving their identity.

This will present a huge challenge for governments trying to determine who received the vaccine, said Prashant Yadav, a member of the United States-based Center for Global Development.

"The initial supply of the COVID-19 vaccine will be limited, so it will be essential to verify that each dose reaches a real patient. Corruption, leakage and even accidental duplication waste a valuable supply and are deadly," he said.

"Biometric digital IDs can change the rules of the game. They can help governments target segments of the population, for example, health professionals or the elderly, verify people who received the vaccine and have a clear track record, "he said.

Digital identity systems are already in use in many countries, linking biometric data such as fingerprints and iris scans to a unique digital code, allowing remote identification.

Yadav said they can be used to track vaccination, although the vaccination infrastructure that is built around children will have to be re-adapted for adults.

Many biometric systems are also fingerprint-based, which can be a transmission risk for the coronavirus, which is why Simprints is developing a "non-contact,quot; technology that scans the face or palm, CEO Toby Norman said.

Governments and private companies may also abuse such systems, according to digital rights groups that have raised concerns about the risk of increased surveillance.

To avoid any abuse, there must be certainty about what the data will be used for and for how long, and when it will be removed, Norman said.

"National governments do not have a good record of relinquishing new powers once a crisis has passed," he said.

"The technology we use for disease surveillance today should not become tools for state surveillance at a later date."

