Bindi Irwin says Russell Crowe is "family,quot; and dishes about the wedding gift he bought her

Bindi Irwin loves life with her new husband, Chandler Powell, after the couple married at the Australia Zoo on March 25. the Crikey! They are the Irwins Star recently posted a photo of her with Powell as they stood next to a giant Port Jackson fig tree, and in the caption revealed that it was a wedding gift from her Australian partner and Gladiator star Russell Crowe.

Irwin's post was actually a "happy birthday,quot; message to Crowe, who turned 56 on Tuesday, April 7. He also wrote in the caption that Crowe "would always be part of our family."

"Although we can't see you right now, we are giving the beautiful fig you gave us a hug and thinking of you," Irwin wrote. "I hope your day is extraordinary."

In a second photo, Irwin showed the tree tag revealing that the Port Jackson fig, or ficus rubiginosa, was "presented,quot; to Irwin and Powell to "commemorate their wedding." The card was signed "Russell Crowe Love and Family,quot;.

Unfortunately, Crowe was unable to attend Irwin and Powell's wedding because Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison limited the number of people at weddings and other social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Irwin and Powell decided to cancel their grand planned wedding that was supposed to take place on April 4.

Instead of postponing their big day, the couple chose not to wait and changed their plans to an intimate ceremony. The only people in attendance were his mother Terri, his younger brother Robert, his late father Steve Irwin's best friend, Wes Mannion, in addition to "many animals."

"There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," Irwin wrote on Instagram. "We have planned this beautiful day for almost a year and we had to change everything as we had no guests at our wedding."

The 21-year-old bride also revealed that her mother helped her prepare for the ceremony and Robert accompanied her down the aisle. Irwin added that she and Powell lit a candle in memory of their father after they officially became husband and wife.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell met years ago when he was touring the Australia Zoo with his family. They announced their engagement in July 2019 after six years of dating. A special episode titled Crikey! It's the Irwins: Bindi's wedding It will air on April 18 on Animal Planet so fans can see the entire story of the couple's wedding.



