Bindi Irwin gives a hug to the & # 39; beautiful & # 39; Russell Crowe wedding gift to commemorate his birthday

Instagram / WENN

Almost two weeks after she married Chandler Powell, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin reveals what the actor in & # 39; The Loudest Voice & # 39; He has gifted them for the special occasion.

Bindi Irwin wants Russell Crowe Know that she appreciated your thoughtful gift. Almost two weeks after she married Chandler Powell, the lifelong boyfriend, daughter of the late crocodile hunter. Steve Irwin She released what the Hollywood actor gave her and her husband for their wedding while celebrating her birthday.

On Tuesday, April 7, the 21-year-old conservationist shared two photos of Insragram capturing a gift from the Port Jackson fig tree. She and her husband were all smiles posing with the Australian native plant in one photo. The other addon offered a close look at the note from "Robin Hood"reading star" presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Russell Crow's love and family. "

Along with photos of the fig tree, the winner of season 21 of "Dancing with the stars"she wrote:" Happy birthday, @russellcrowe. "She continued:" You will always be part of our family. Although we cannot see you at the moment, we are giving the beautiful fig that you gave us a hug and thinking of you. I hope your day is extraordinary. "

Bindi married Chandler in an intimate ceremony that took place in the Australia Zoo grounds on March 25. Although she had been planning their weddings for almost a year, the older sister of Robert Irwin She admitted that the coronavirus crisis forced her to make last-minute changes.

"We had a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," she explained in an Instagram post. "We have planned this beautiful day for almost a year and we had to change everything as we had no guests at our wedding."

"This was a very difficult but important decision to keep everyone safe," he continued. "We wish that all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it is wonderful that we can share photos and videos. Right now we are encouraging the world to keep hope and love, which will carry us forward during this deep time in history. "