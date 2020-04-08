Billy Joel supplies food banks and soup kitchens on Long Island amid the coronavirus crisis

WENN

Through the Billy Joel Foundation, the creator of hits & # 39; Uptown Girl & # 39; Hopes to 'help current scarcity and limited availability that families are currently experiencing' in your East End neighborhood.

Billy Joel It has joined the list of stars that help those less fortunate during the coronavirus crisis by providing meals to their neighbors on Long Island, New York.

The Billy Joel Foundation, from hit creator "Uptown Girl," teamed up with Long Island Cares charities for the company, announcing the partnership on Twitter on Tuesday, April 7.

Joel has partnered with the company founded by the singer. Harry chapin in the past and has helped heads of charities to supply food pantries and soup kitchens on Long Island for the past decade.

Joel shared that he and his staff have also purchased freezer units and additional equipment, which will be installed in his East End neighborhood as part of the effort.

"The new equipment will serve the entire East End and will now allow the transportation of frozen and perishable goods to East End pantries and soup kitchens," he added. "We hope this helps the current shortages and limited availability that families are currently experiencing."

The musician is the latest star to provide meals for those affected by the deadly disease. Steven Spielberg and Jessica Chastain have donated food to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, while Oprah Winfrey He has donated $ 10 million (£ 8 million) to various COVID-19 efforts, including the United States Food Fund charity.