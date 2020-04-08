Bill Gates believes that US coronavirus deaths USA They will be lower than expected

We haven't had much good news since the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak began, but faint glimmers of hope are beginning to appear about what quickly turned into a global pandemic.

Measures like social distancing seem to be having an effect, at least in the USA. And Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose charitable foundation focuses heavily on global healthcare, now predicts that we should see the number of coronavirus cases begin to level off later this month if we continue to adhere to these practices. mitigation.

If we do that, Gates also believes that the number of deaths from coronavirus will be below the estimates published by the White House.

Global healthcare is one of the many causes that Bill Gates focuses on through his charitable foundation, so naturally he has had a lot to say about the current coronavirus pandemic, about the US response. USA, the timetable to overcome it and what the final toll will be.

In line with a prediction he made during a Reddit AMA session a few weeks ago, that the United States could turn the corner if we implement a general shutdown, he is now estimating that the maximum number of deaths from the new virus in the United States will not be as Bad as the numbers recently released by the White House. Just a few days ago, President Trump noted that a range of deaths from the virus of between 100,000 and 240,000 people, as high as those figures, would be seen as a victory for the US response. USA And that all other predicted scenarios result in much worse death counts.

Overall, however, social distancing efforts are beginning to "bend the curve,quot; for the spread of the virus across the country, and Gates thinks that if we continue like this, "we should be able to get through this with a number of deaths." well below that. "That's what presenter Chris Wallace said Fox News SundayAdding that continuing these behaviors should also result in cases leveling out by the end of this month.

"If we had continued going to work, traveling as if we were, you know, that curve would never bend until most people became infected and then a massive number sought hospital care and many deaths," Gates said.

As for the obvious follow up to that point, then what does it mean in terms of when things will start to return to normal? – The first caveat is that of course we have to get to the end of this month first to really see the improvement. And even then, things won't "go back to really normal until we have a vaccine that we've basically gotten around the world." A vaccine is not expected to arrive until next year, although therapies to treat people with the virus are now being finalized.

Nor is it likely that the question of how to reopen the country will have satisfactory answers for many people, since the more or less total closure of companies and the implementation of quarantines and orders to stay home will not necessarily be reversed as soon as we are out of business. forest. Those steps are likely to be tentative, and in stages, so we don't rush the reopening and make mistakes so things have to close again.

Image source: Pete Marovich / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock