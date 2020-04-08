Bill Clinton sex scandal whistleblower died of cancer at age 70

WENN

Before Linda Tripp passed away on April 8, former White House intern Monica Lewinsky contacted her family via social media to share her hope for recovery.

Linda Tripp, the woman whose testimony led to the impeachment of American leader Bill Clinton, lost her battle with cancer.

Recordings of the former official's secret conversations with Monica Lewinsky exposed the then president's sexual relationship with the former White House inmate in 1998.

He died on Wednesday (April 8), at age 70.

Her daughter Allison alerted family and friends to her mother's dire condition in a Facebook post Tuesday night, writing, "My mom is leaving this land … Please pray for a painless process to the strongest woman I have ever known in my entire life. "

Allison told TMZ that her mother's illness was not related to the coronavirus.

Lewinsky was one of the people who contacted the family on social media and tweeted: "No matter the past, hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I look forward to her recovery. I cannot imagine how difficult this is for her family. "

During his conversations with Tripp, Lewinsky revealed that he had enjoyed a physical relationship with Clinton when she was an intern at the White House. The secret recordings the complainant made were released to prosecuting counselor Kenneth Starr in exchange for immunity against the charges of illegal wiretapping.

Tripp also informed Starr of the semen-stained dress Lewinsky said she wore during a sexual act with Clinton.

She was also involved in Paula Jones' sexual harassment case against Clinton.