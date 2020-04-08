BET establishes a special for the Aid Fund COVID-19 "Saving Our Selves" – Deadline

In response to the news that African Americans are being disproportionately harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, BET has wasted no time and has stepped up to create initiatives to support communities of color affected by the coronavirus. BET has partnered with NAACP, United Way Worldwide, leaders of African American's creative, civil rights, and business communities to provide financial, educational, and community support directly to black communities most affected by this crisis. One of the initiatives includes the broadcast special "Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort", which will air on April 22 at 8 PM ET. Singer and actresses Kelly Rowland, television personality Terrence J and actress Regina Hall will be the presenters.

Kelly Rowland, Terrence J and Regina Hall

Shutterstock



The relief fund is in partnership with United Way Worldwide to provide assistance to those severely affected by COVID-19, and the support of the NAACP City Council Series. BET has a rich history of advocating for communities of color during a crisis. They raised $ 12 million for the victims of Katrina and millions more for the victims of the Haiti earthquake. Donations to the fund begin April 10. Visit BET.com for more information.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is savagely exacerbating the profound financial and health vulnerabilities facing many African-Americans. Every day, there are new reports of how this pandemic is killing African Americans at much higher rates than other communities, "said Scott Mills, president of BET." BET is using all of our resources: our capital, our media platforms, our relationships with the creative community, sponsors, businesses and charities to support our community in this time of crisis. "

"United Way is deeply rooted in our country's communities, and our 'locality' means we know the needs on the ground and how to get the right kind of help for those who need it most," said Stan Little, Head of Experience. United Way Officer. "We look forward to partnering with BET to provide much-needed help and long-term recovery to already vulnerable communities that are being particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Saving Our Selves" will feature virtual appearances and musical performances from some of the biggest names in music and entertainment as they share tips on how to handle, cope, and help during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Special guests slated to appear are DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Melvin Crispell III and more. The special will provide up-to-date information and draw viewers to the necessary resources during this unprecedented time. In partnership with United Way, proceeds are being donated to African American communities severely affected by COVID-19.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, will executive produce the special along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Additionally, BET is also providing COVID-19 content and resources across multiple digital platforms, including an “Unmasked: A COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Series Powered by NAACP & BET” series on April 8 at 8 PM ET.