Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign, clearing path for Biden as nominee

Washington – Senator Bernie Sanders is suspending his campaign for president, after falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden in recent primary contests. He announced his decision to campaign on Wednesday morning.

Sanders will address supporters in a speech broadcast live at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Sanders had a good finish in the early primaries, winning in New Hampshire and Nevada, but faltered after the Super Tuesday primaries. Many of his former opponents have backed Biden.