Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign, clearing path for Biden as nominee

Washington – Senator Bernie Sanders is suspending his campaign for president, after falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden in recent primary contests. He announced his decision to campaign on Wednesday morning.

"I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth," Sanders told supporters Wednesday morning in a live broadcast, saying "the path to victory is practically impossible."

"I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful," Sanders continued, calling it a "difficult and painful decision."

Sanders alluded to the coronavirus pandemic and said continuing his campaign "would interfere with the important work that is required of all of us in this difficult hour." Sanders said the virus "has exposed everyone to see how absurd our current employer-based health insurance system is."

However, Sanders emphasized that he would not stop fighting for political change.

"While this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not," Sanders said. He congratulated Biden, calling him a "decent man," but said he would remain on the ballot in the upcoming primaries. Sanders said he would continue to rally delegates so that his supporters and priorities have a strong presence at the Democratic convention and can influence the party's platform.

Sanders thanked his supporters for having a "profound impact on changing our nation."

"Together we have transformed American awareness of what kind of nation we can become," said Sanders. He argued that ideas like Medicare for All and raising the minimum wage had gained strength in the dominant democratic politics, demonstrating that "our movement has won the ideological struggle."

Sanders adopted a sad but positive tone when he informed his staff, according to an assistant on the call.

"The fight continues. It was never about Bernie Sanders, it was always about movement," said the assistant.

Sanders had a good finish in the early primaries, winning in New Hampshire and Nevada, but faltered after the Super Tuesday primaries. Many of his former opponents have backed Biden, who is now the only remaining candidate in the race.

Sanders was a fundraising giant throughout the campaign, raising more than $ 46 million in February alone. More than two million people contributed to the Sanders campaign, with an average contribution of $ 18.

As in its 2016 main offer against Hillary Clinton, Sanders' support for Medicare for all was a key theme throughout the campaign. Although Elizabeth Warren embraced the idea of ​​Medicare for All, other candidates, including Biden, opposed the $ 30 billion price tag.

In a interview with "60 minutes,quot; In February, after his victory in Nevada, Sanders said the idea of ​​a "political revolution,quot; was popular with voters tired of the status quo.

"Ideas that seemed radical four years ago are now a mainstream," said Sanders.

President Trump, who has repeatedly referred to Sanders as "crazy," urged his supporters to join the Republican Party in a tweet on Wednesday. He blamed Warren for driving Sanders' votes away.

"Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thanks to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended exactly how Democrats and DNC wanted, just like the Crooked Hillary fiasco Bernie's people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! "Mr. Trump wrote.