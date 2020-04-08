Bernie Sanders retires from presidential race

Senator Bernie Sanders announced today that he was leaving the presidential race. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed today that Bernie abandoned his presidential campaign as a Democratic candidate for fear of not being able to catch up with Joe Biden, who is currently way ahead of him.

Simply put, Joe Biden will almost definitely be the Democratic candidate to challenge President Donald Trump in November this year, and Bernie plans to speak to his supporters later today. Sanders initially expressed satisfaction at exceeding expectations, especially compared to his 2016 presidential bid.

The senator even overcame a heart attack last October while on the campaign trail. Although Bernie was able to win 22 states in 2016, there was no guarantee that he could win this year, especially considering he was the oldest candidate.

There was much doubt that Bernie would be able to secure a place in this year's presidential race, however, due to strong surveys and grassroots funding, much of which was provided through online donations, Bernie was able to ensure enough to have a solid start.

Similar to the last election cycle, Bernie drew considerable praise from younger voters and also from the Hispanic community. Although, the African American community did not support him as much.

See this post on Instagram Frontline workers, including supermarket and pharmacy workers, warehouse workers, medical personnel, agricultural workers, food processing workers, truckers, postal workers, delivery men, and janitors, must be provided risk pay, care of children and safe working conditions. A post shared by Bernie Sanders (@berniesanders) on April 6, 2020 at 12:53 p.m. PDT

However, Bernie's chance to win the Democratic nomination was questioned when Jim Clyburn endorsed Joe Biden. This also led Biden to win 10 out of 14 states. A few days later, many of Biden's former rivals backed him as well.

Interestingly, Joe Biden's campaign was at risk after New Hampshire, yet he was able to garner the support of the rest of the democratic establishment, which played a crucial role in the recovery of his campaign.

For Bernie, things got really bad when Sanders lost a key state, Michigan, where he had defeated Clinton four years ago in 2016. Conservatives have pointed out that much of the democratic establishment seemed to do everything in its power to lessen the chances. Bernie's winning, despite his popularity among much younger voters.



