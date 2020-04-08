Bernie Sanders ends presidential race, leaving Bay Area supporters in a difficult situation – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign ended Wednesday when the Vermont senator announced that he would withdraw from the race, leaving many of his supporters in the Bay Area in a difficult situation.

Sanders said he saw no path to victory and ended his campaign, saying he did not want it to interfere with the important work required by the Americans at this difficult time.

"It was quite sad, I think, just because he is a hero to many of us," said Ammar Bhaiji, a Cal student who lives at his home during the shelter there. He says Sanders' supporters were surprised at how other candidates who dropped out of the race gave their support to Biden even though he was behind the delegates at the time.

Sanders had won the California primary over former Vice President Joe Biden, garnering 35.5% of the vote compared to Biden's 28%.

"Honestly, we were a little pissed just because they were, more or less, the moderates who joined together to form a gang against us," said Bhaiji.

Steve Woolpert teaches political science at St. Mary’s College and says anger can be a problem for Biden if he struggles to get Sanders supporters to join him in the general election.

"It makes it difficult for them to support him wholeheartedly and enthusiastically, even though they want to defeat Trump as much as anyone else in the Democratic Party," Woolpert said of the Sanders faithful. "But they were never able to expand their base beyond the roughly 30 percent of Sanders' staunch supporters."

But Cal's student Sage Lenier says that kind of conversation misses the point. "Bernie was not just a candidate," he said. "It was an idea."

She says Sanders' supporters were not only trying to elect a president, they were trying to change the world. And in a strange way, the coronavirus pandemic can actually help with that.

"We keep saying, we have to stop the system, we have to change it and there was no way to do it," said Lenier. “But, literally, the society is closed right now. There is no movement at this time. So, I think that when we come out of this pandemic in the coming months there is a great opportunity to say: "We are not going to return to the way things were. We are doing things differently forever now. "

Professor Woolpert says President Trump's fortune in the election will depend on how well the economy and the nation are recovering from the pandemic when it comes time to vote.

And COVID-19 may also have another impact: Woolpert said President Trump's brash, divisive campaign style may not work well with Americans coming together to help each other overcome the crisis.