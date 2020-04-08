Bernie Sanders ends his presidential campaign

It has been a long way for Bernie Sanders, but on Wednesday he announced that he will officially end his presidential term. Bell. Now that leaves Joe Biden to take on the Democratic nomination and face Donald Trump next November.

According to CNNBernie first broke the news to his staff during a call before addressing the nation.

After the call, Bernie lived in streaming and addressed his followers. He said: "I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth, and that is that now we are about 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the road to victory is practically impossible. So, while we won the ideological battle and won the With the support of so many youth and workers across the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. And today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign. "

Bernie continued to express how difficult and painful his decision was.

Following Bernie's announcement, Joe Biden released a statement And he said: “Bernie has put his heart and soul not only in running for president, but also for the causes and problems he has dedicated to his entire life. So I know how difficult it was for him to make a decision, and how difficult it is for the millions of his followers, especially the younger voters, who have been inspired and energized and brought to politics by the progressive agenda he has championed. " .

Joe went on to say that Bernie not only led a political campaign, but also started a movement.

Donald Trump also commented on Bernie's fall from the presidential race.

Roommates, what do you think of Bernie Sanders ending his presidential campaign?

