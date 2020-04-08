Bernice Burgos called & # 39; Plastic & # 39; after flaunting her amazing tiny waist

Instagram

The music video star shows off her hourglass figure in a crop top and pink panties, but many people aren't convinced it is real and accuse her of undergoing plastic surgery.

Bernice Burgos He still has it and she flaunts it. The hip-hop model, who never shy away from showing off her skin, has updated her Instagram account with another sexy image of her while she remains in quarantine.

Posted on Tuesday, April 7, the photo showed her showing off her super slim waist in a white top and pink panties. Her hair was tied up in a half ponytail, emitting a teenage vibe. With her cool style and hourglass figure, it's hard to believe that the music video star is 40 years old now.

But not everyone thinks Bernice's curves are impressive. Instead of praising him, someone thought his body "looks ridiculous". Another commented similarly: "This is not what a real woman's body looks like." Echoing the sentiment, a third user commented, "This looks stupid. It's beautiful on the face, but the more you see these bodies, they look crazy."

Others accused her of going under the knife. "Body purchased," read one comment. "Serving plastic," said another about her physical appearance, while someone added, "She's serving surgery. Let's be honest."

Suspecting that Bernice's ribs were removed to get the look, someone reflected: "I wonder how many ribs she had left." Another asked sarcastically, "All the girls get this body … is this the 'starter kit' at the doctor? Don't they have templates available?"

Some others, meanwhile, claimed that it is the result of photoshop. "Too much editing," one commented. Another puzzled user noted, "That photo is off."

But among the many who hate, there were others who praised Bernice, such as a male user who responded to criticism by saying, "Say what you want … she's one of the meanest #gilf I've ever seen."

The sexy image is not the only type of content that Bernice has been posting on her social media page. Having been hidden in her home, she recently shared a TikTok video of her doing the viral challenge "Bored at home". The funny clip showed her doing various activities, from squatting to taking a selfie with a weird pose near the ceiling.