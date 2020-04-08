Benzino beats Karlie Redd over suspected thirsty DMs: & # 39; Clout Chaser & # 39;

Instagram

The rapper's ex-girlfriend takes to Instagram to claim that he has been sending her flirtatious messages, including some that say, 'You look beautiful tonight. As always.

Benzino He has had enough of people accusing him of something he did not do. The 54-year-old rapper put Karlie Redd in the blast on Wednesday April 8 after she "exposed" him for sending thirst messages on her DM.

In a screenshot of his alleged conversation with Karlie, Benzino could be seen flirting: "You look beautiful tonight. As always." Then she followed it up with, "You look amazing Karlie." At one point, the rapper also sent him a kiss emoji, but Karlie made it clear that she wasn't interested in him in the least.

Rather than replying directly to him, he shared the screenshot on his social media account and wrote in the caption: "Someone can send you a message to let you know I don't want it! I saw it so many times and walked right" He ! "For some reason, Karlie then deleted the post.

Despite that, his post did not go unnoticed by Benzino, who responded quickly. He took to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of an Urban Dictionary page with the words "Clout Chaser" written on it. "This shit is ridiculous", Benzino, protagonist of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta", wrote." For a couple of years, nobody mentioned anything about me, now I'm back on television and suddenly here comes the bs. "

He also denied sending the text to Karlie, "Photoshop is the devil's best friend. Sorry, I'm not interested in your false story … at all."

Karlie and Benzino dated for some time. After their romance, Karlie fell in love with several other men before announcing her engagement to Maurice "Mo" Fayne in 2018. However, their relationship did not last as long because the following year, they decided to end their romance, with Maurice accusing her of to be unfaithful.