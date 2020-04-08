Bento Box reaches animation deal with Princess Pictures – Deadline

The animation house Bento Box, owned by Fox Entertainment, the company behind Bob's Burgers Y Duncanville, struck a first-look development deal with Australian producer Princess Pictures.

The deal will see Princess Pictures, best known for producing Chris Lilley's live-action comedy High summer heights, develop animated content from undiscovered Australia-based multi-script creators with Bento Box. The shows will be produced with local talent and teams for the global market.

The agreement was reached between Scott Greenberg, co-founder and CEO of Bento Box, and Laura Waters, founder of Princess Pictures. The couple will execute projects alongside Bento Box Co-Founder and President of Production Joel Kuwahara and Creative Director Ben Jones and Princess Lead Producer Mike Cowap and Managing Director Emma Fitzsimons.

This comes after Fox Entertainment acquired Bento Box in August 2019. Earlier this year, he hired animation and visual effects veteran Brooke Keesling as Head of Animation Talent Development and Caitlin Winiarski as Creative Executive as part of of an effort to expand content development.

"Laura, Mike, and their entire team have the great ability to identify emerging and multifaceted storytellers, and in doing so they are delivering some of the strongest comedy material we've seen," said Greenberg. “Expanding our creative footprint globally is one of our top priorities; and we are excited to partner with Princess Pictures in Australia to find, champion and present the next wave of animation creators who deserve an opportunity to show their voices and insights across platforms in the United States and beyond. "

"Australia hits above its weight in animation talent, with dozens of Oscar nominations and victories, and a successful children's animation series," added Waters. "There are a lot of Australian talents making hilarious animations online, all with a dedicated audience. In collaboration with Bento Box, we are pleased to support this new wave of comedy talents with professional budgets and access to opportunities on all major platforms."