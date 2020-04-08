Ben Stokes: the all-rounder from England named the world's leading Wisden cricket player | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML81a3e845eaffc0ce6dbcea482414a3c876%

Jofra Archer of England among Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year





Ben Stokes inspired England to win the World Cup in the summer

Ben Stokes has toppled Virat Kohli as the world's leading Wisden cricket player,

ending the three-year reign of the captain of India.

Wisden Cricketers' Almanack 2020, released Thursday, crowns Stokes as the sport's preeminent player, the first Englishman to receive the prestigious honor since Andrew Flintoff in 2005.

The award is the latest to be awarded to the 28-year-old after his heroic exploits last summer, when he inspired his team to an unforgettable World Cup win before producing one of the best entries of all time to win La Ashes test at Headingley.

Not the first time Stokes has been recognized with an award, he was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Male Player of the Year, but acclaim from the famous & # 39; Yellow Book & # 39; It has always had a special place in the culture of cricket.

Stokes' heroic innings earned England the third ash test at Headingley

Publisher Lawrence Booth said: "Ben Stokes achieved his life's performance, twice in the space of a few weeks. First, with a mix of scandalous talent and good fortune, he rescued England's chase in the World Cup final. World, before helping to hit 15 out of the super finished.

"Then, in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, he produced one of the great innings, breaking an undefeated 135 for a wicket victory. Against the red or white ball, he was a force of nature."

Wisden also revealed his five cricketers of the year, led by Stokes World Cup winning teammate Jofra Archer.

English fast player Jofra Archer is among the top five cricketers of the year.

The award can only be won once, discarding all those who have already had their moment, and is mainly based on performances during the English summer.

Archer was certain to be on the list, having had a seismic impact since his long-awaited international reverence in May.

He instantly became a top player on a one-day England team that had otherwise been carefully molded over the course of four years and, when the Lord's end reached his last six deliveries, he was the pacemaker born in Barbados. who stood up to be counted sending the super.

He was just as important to the ashes, playing lightning-fast bowling in Test's debut in a duel with Steve Smith that will last long in memory.

Australia's Pat Cummins was also in the top five

Of the remaining order, three are Australian and they nod their heads at Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne and Ellyse Perry, who also claimed Smriti Mandhana the best cricket player in the world title.

Cummins, currently ranked as the world's number one test bowler by the ICC, was a dominant force as Australia retained the urn from the ashes in a 2-2 series draw, with 29 wickets at 19.62. He also contributed 14 wickets to his country's failed World Cup defense.

Labuschagne would have been considered a long shot for such recognition in early summer, but he grew stronger after becoming the first substitute for international cricket concussion after the brutal Archer versus Smith conclusion.

Ellyse Perry regained the title of leading female cricket player in the world title

He went on to average over 50 and went from being a reserve player to hitting number three in the test standings.

Essex spinner Simon Harmer waves the flag for the county game. The South African-born Kolpak signing has become the leading slow bowler in the national game and topped the Specsavers County Championship wicket list with 83 scalps in a title-winning campaign, in addition to captaining the victory. opening of the club in Vitality Blast.