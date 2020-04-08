Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas get stronger during COVID-19 quarantine – Source says they are together a lot

As the world grapples with the spread of the coronavirus, which has certainly progressed in recent weeks, people around the world have been practicing social distancing, including celebrities like Ben Affleck.

People magazine recently reported that Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have been enjoying days together while practicing social distancing. Ben and Armas, who met in 2019 while working on the film, Deep water, They have been quarantined together at the actor's home in Los Angeles since they returned from Costa Rica last month.

Armas and Ben also reportedly stopped in the actress's native Cuba. A source who spoke to the media mentioned above claimed that Ben and Armas are having fun together.

Affleck, 47, and Armas, 31, have spent much of their time going out and doing everything they can to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The same source claimed that she and Ben order food and groceries and rarely leave their house unless they have to walk with their dogs. Insider shared that Ben always has a big, happy, goofy smile on his face, and it really seems like they're having a great time.

According to People magazine, Ben and Armas were first seen together on vacation in Havana, Cuba. Not long after, they went to Costa Rica together, where the photographers took photos of them hanging out on the beach.

Since returning from their trip, Affleck and Armas have been walking through the actor's neighborhood with some of their dogs. Sources who spoke to People previously said that she and Ben had "great chemistry,quot; and that there was clearly something special there when they met during the filming of Deep water.

In the film, Ben and Armas co-star as a couple together. Ben has a relaxed and carefree vibe while hanging out with Ana, the source commented, while continuing to say that she and Ben kept him platonic on set for professionalism.



