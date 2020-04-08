Ayushmann Khurrana wins the internet with this sweet gesture

Within a few years of his Bollywood trip, Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to become one of today's most profitable stars. His large number of followers and multiple awards define his success. Winning hearts once again, yesterday Ayushmann made a special gesture for a fan, who made everyone speak. As a special birthday present for one of her fans, Mona Shah, the quarantine definitely brought good news when she found Ayushmann singing "Happy Birthday to you."

It all happened when Mona Shah's two daughters, Janvi and Kavya, tagged Ayushmann on her social media informing her that her mother loves her movie style and asked her to want her. The daughters commented: "It is his birthday in quarantine and nothing will make him more special than you Ayushmann greeting him!" She loves your job and we love our mother! We're just trying to make it super super special for her today even during this lockdown! She loves You!

Being her usual sweet self, Ayushmann decided to surprise them with a special video, wishing her fan: Mona.

Ayushmann turned to social media to sing Happy Birthday on his guitar and told him to have the best day! The actor captioned the post this way: "Yes, we are quarantined. Yes, we are in a confinement. But we can always find the smallest opportunities to find joy. Today, I found this in @ janvi_12 and in the special request of @ kavya_08 for your mother @ monakshah71 who is celebrating her 49th birthday with her family. Mona madam, this is for you … PS: suddenly, now I long for a cake "

We are in love with Ayushmann's sweet gesture.