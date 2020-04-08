Ayesha Curry publishes a funny clip of her son Canon in love with Jennifer Lopez!

%MINIFYHTML66e15ee5caf5635ed636f1e7350a592e78%

It looks like Ayesha and Steph Curry's youngest son Canon already knows his type and also has great taste! The boy is only 1 year old but it turns out that he has already found his first love and is none other than Jennifer Lopez!

The proud mother turned to social media to post a super cute clip showing Canon excited about J.Lo. And Ayesha made it very clear that she fully agreed with her choice!

The images were published in IG Stories and showed the boy sitting on the floor next to one of his two sisters when the mother asked him: "What do you want?", Which led him to simply answer: "López!"

Ayesha had nothing against it, so she asked her son "what song,quot; do you want to hear from the 50-year-old singer.

Canon's answer was not very clear, but the loving mother knew exactly what to play: "Hi Google, play Jennifer Lopez," She's not your mom. "

Before the song had a chance to start, the boy's face lit up, his smile bigger than ever.

He was obviously very excited to hear his first idol sing.

In the caption, the mother wrote hilariously: "So I'm not my son's first crush, all of you … @jlo is (he's saying,quot; López ")".

However, as mentioned above, she had to tell her followers that she was not jealous of it.

"I agree with that as long as you have this smile when you play your favorite song!" She sweetly wrote in the caption of the second clip. Aww …

Ayesha has been practically documenting everything that involves her family while everyone is in quarantine due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans of the famous family are also happy to see their lives, so it's a win-win situation!

They can't wait to see what Ayesha has to share later!



