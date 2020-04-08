Atlanta Falcons to wear all-black home uniforms as part of redesign – Up News Info

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are moving to black pants with black shirts for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign the team says respects past fashion choices with updates "to match Atlanta's modern progression,quot; .

The team's first redesign in 17 years also includes white jerseys and white pants for road uniforms. The Falcons will wear continue wearing black helmets.

Each new look features red stripes. Black home shirts will have white numbers. All-white road uniforms include black numbers.

Atlanta, this is for you. pic.twitter.com/VVwVrKznOp – Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2020

Falcons president Rich McKay says the redesign was influenced by fan comments.

"Black has been a part of our organization since we took the field in 1966, so we have stayed true to our roots and given our fans and players what they have been asking for for many years," McKay said in a statement. .

Also new is an alternate "Rise Up,quot; uniform with a pattern rising from black to red.

The new looks replace a design that included red, black or white shirts with white pants.

Quarterback Matt Ryan said "there is a feeling,quot; in the new uniforms. He said the redesign of the house with "head to toe in black is also going to be good."

"I don't know what it is, but I know there is also a feeling for the boys when we see that in our lockers," Ryan said.

Among the alternate uniforms is a retroactive design from 1966, the team's first season.

The presentation of the new uniforms occurs when the coronavirus pandemic has forced the postponement or cancellation of many sporting events.

"We know this is a difficult time for everyone right now, but we hope this can bring some excitement and light to our city and to our fans," defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. "Everyone around the world knows what ATL stands for, so we are proud to stand for that, today and every day."