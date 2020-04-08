Home Local News Atlanta Falcons to wear all-black home uniforms as part of redesign –...

Atlanta Falcons to wear all-black home uniforms as part of redesign – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Atlanta Falcons to wear all-black home uniforms as part of redesign - The Denver Post

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are moving to black pants with black shirts for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign the team says respects past fashion choices with updates "to match Atlanta's modern progression,quot; .

The team's first redesign in 17 years also includes white jerseys and white pants for road uniforms. The Falcons will wear continue wearing black helmets.

Each new look features red stripes. Black home shirts will have white numbers. All-white road uniforms include black numbers.

%MINIFYHTML39ec930a95d1b0e84d507e1672a7a8de7%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©