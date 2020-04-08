Athletes who are already qualified for the Tokyo Games can stay

%MINIFYHTML7bf2a03b0666045cb66bdca9b938f6fc76%

Some 6,500 athletes who have already earned their place for the Tokyo Games are in 2021 under the redrawn classification regulations published Tuesday by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC released its rewritten roadmap to qualify for the games, which were rescheduled due to the coronavirus. They will take place from July 23 to August 8 of next year.

The new qualifying deadline is June 29, 2021, and enrollment lists must be submitted a week later. The individual international sports federations will continue to be in charge of their qualification procedures.

Many sports allow athletes to qualify by compiling results at a series of events. The IOC urged federations to strike a balance "between protecting athletes who were close to qualification based on the previous 2020 deadlines and also securing the best athletes at the Olympics,quot; taking into account performances in 2021.

The IOC announcement confirmed reports last week that sports had agreed to let athletes keep the places they had already won. He clarified a number of points, including the need for boxing to relax, a rule that sets the maximum age in the sport at 40. It also requires sports like gymnastics to decide whether to allow athletes who would have been too young to compete in 2020 to try to be eligible for 2021.

The IOC also said that "athlete health is the guiding principle in scheduling any remaining Olympic qualifying event." He urged sports not to confirm the reprogramming until the impacts of COVID-19 can be evaluated.

In this regard, World Athletics announced that it will close all qualification procedures until November 30. Your new rating window will run from December 1 through June 29, 2021.