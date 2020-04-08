At least 2 reports of Colorado police impersonators detaining drivers are false, authorities say – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9f1e87af62930bb0c47b3e131dafd02c76%

Law enforcement officials believe that at least two of the reports of police impersonators who detained drivers along the Colorado Front Range and questioned them about the coronavirus home stay order were false, authorities said Wednesday.

A woman who reported an incident with a police impersonator in Aurora on March 25 admitted that she made up the story to try to pressure her employer to issue her documents showing she was an essential worker, according to a prosecutor's statement Wednesday. District Court George 18 Brauchler's Office.

The woman admitted to making up the story after investigators were unable to find any evidence to support her account after looking at camera surveillance footage in the area where she said the arrest occurred, according to the statement.

The woman's story was one of at least six recent reports of police impersonators across the Front Range, and one of at least two reports that have since been determined to be false.

In Weld County, where the sheriff's office has received two reports from police impersonators, one report appears to be false and another appears to be credible, sheriff's office spokesman Joe Moylan said.

"We have spoken to two people, one person sounds totally legitimate, she had detailed information about the encounter, gave us a good description of the suspect and has been really cooperative," said Moylan. "Another person we believe was taking advantage of the information in the media to use it as an excuse to be late or miss work that day."

He said the sheriff's office is still investigating the credible report.

In Erie, where a woman told police she was detained by a police impersonator on March 27, the police ran out of active leads in the investigation, deputy chief Lee Mathis said Wednesday.

"I have nothing to back it up, but I have nothing to refute it," he said of the woman's claim, adding that the combination of true and false reports in Front Range complicates the investigation.

"That's what makes it very difficult," said Mathis. "It is difficult to know. All we can do is investigate what people are saying to us and ask the community if they see or know anything to inform us."

Police in Fort Collins and Greeley, who are investigating reports of police impersonators, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

In addition to the previously reported incidents, a person in Douglas County was charged with police impersonation on Monday in a case that does not appear to be related to the new coronavirus, according to the statement from Brauchler's office.

Local law enforcement agencies have repeatedly said they do not intend to stop drivers to check if someone is violating the state order to stay home, which prohibits non-essential travel but allows residents to run errands and do other critical trips.

"No legitimate public health or law enforcement official will ask you for any paperwork related to COVID-19," said the statement from Brauchler's office.

Those who think they are being detained by someone who is not a legitimate officer should call 911 to confirm if the arrest is real.