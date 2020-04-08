Astronomers explain why Uranus is so strange – BGR

Japanese astronomers have a theory to explain all the strange things about Uranus, including its rotation speed and the angle at which it rotates.

The planet may have been impacted by an icy body that vaporized, pushing the planet aside and helping to form the planet's small moons.

Of all the planets in the solar system, Uranus is probably the strangest. The planet itself is not entirely unusual, but its bizarre behavior and mysterious history make it a real rarity when it comes to our little neck of cosmic forests. Now, astronomers in Japan are doing their best to explain why Uranus is so strange, and they think they have a solid idea.

In a new research paper published in the magazine. Astronomy of nature, a team of researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan addresses one of the biggest questions about Uranus: how did it get its strange and uneven rotation, and what evidence remains of that event?

Uranus was long thought to have experienced a massive impact at some point in its past. Just looking at the planet makes that seem pretty obvious since the sphere rotates at an angle of 98 degrees compared to all the other planets in our solar system. Something hit Uranus, and it was huge, but where is it now?

The researchers considered many possibilities and used Earth's own history as an example of what happens when two huge objects collide in space. One theory about Earth's Moon formation is that a large object, the size of Mars, crashed into Earth several billion years ago, launching material into space and ultimately resulting in the planet and Moon that we see. today.

However, since Earth formed much closer to the Sun than Uranus, the type of object that acted as its impactor was likely very different, possibly made from water ice or ammonia, scientists say. Scientists believe they have a theory that explains much of the weirdness we see with Uranus, and it involves a large object made mostly of ice that hit the planet a long time ago.

Unlike the collision that helped form Earth and the Moon, the impact between Uranus and this unknown icy object would have generated a large amount of gas and smaller debris. The planet rolled over to the side and gradually collected much of the material left over from the collision, while a few more significant chunks formed the planet's small moons.

"This model is the first to explain the configuration of the Uranus lunar system, and may help explain the configurations of other icy planets in our solar system such as Neptune," said Professor Shigeru Ida, lead author of the article, in a statement. . Beyond this, astronomers have discovered thousands of planets around other stars, the so-called exoplanets, and observations suggest that many of the newly discovered planets known as super-Earths in exoplanet systems may consist largely of water ice. , and this model can also be applied to these planets. "

