Ashes in the 80s – 1985: England's golden summer under David Gower | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLd5063ee6fe8b46208d2c11341a635ff476%

















19:20



Captain David Gower had his best summer when England regained the ballot box with a 3-1 win on their homeland.

Captain David Gower had his best summer when England regained the ballot box with a 3-1 win on their homeland.

While the 1982/83 ashes were not for the faint-hearted, the return series offered England much more joy.

In Ashes in the 80sWe bring you the inside stories about the great Ash fights of the decade from the players at the center of the action.

With no live cricket currently due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are looking back on the show that first aired during the summer of 2019, and continuing the 1985 series in England.

Watch the video at the top of the page.

Episode three: 1985

In the context of the end of a year-long miners' strike and a divided country under Margaret Thatcher, England captain David Gower had his best summer when he became the nation's favorite.

Sir Ian Botham and Tim Robinson starred in the Opening Test at Leeds, which England won by five wickets, before Allan Border inspired Australia to victory in the second at Lord & # 39; s.

Still, fractions remained on the Australian team, and some players felt that Captain Border was too friendly to the England team.

The series was 1-1 with two games to play after the draws at Trent Bridge and Old Trafford, during which Gower, Mike Gatting and Border were in the race.

David Gower of England on the balcony with Allan Border of Australia (right) after England's victory in the ashes of 1985

But England finally triumphed 3-1 and regained the ballot box, after inning victories at Birmingham and The Oval: Gower reached a majestic double century at Edgbaston, while sailor Richard Ellison collected 17 wickets in the two games after being retired .