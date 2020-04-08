Ariana Grande – Dove Cameron, Katy Perry and many fans throw themselves at her curly hair and beg her to keep it natural after quarantine!

Ariana Grande posted a new video showing her naturally curly hair and now all social media including many fellow stars are begging the singer to keep it! Ariana's tall, straight ponytail is iconic and her signature look.

However, not many people know that their natural hair is curly!

He has shown it multiple times in online posts, but he still doesn't use it the way nature gave it to him on stage or in a music video.

That said, while the world loves the pony, the world seems to love its adorable curly locks even more!

Not to mention, keeping it that way is healthier since you no longer have to straighten it, avoiding heat damage.

Sure enough, this seems to be what Ariana was also thinking as she has been quarantined like everyone else, during which time giving her hair a break seemed like a good idea.

Among the celebrities who insisted that I should always keep it curly from now on was none other than Katy Perry!

Intact hair was worn in a half-up, half-down style, her curls beautifully framing her face.

Ariana was filmed while the butterfly filter was on, the singer played with her hair.

Just that short clip was more than enough to make everyone fall in love with Ariana's curly locks.

Many fans flooded her comment section with love comments and hundreds of different compliments.

As for what Katy had to say, she suggested that she should "keep this care after quarantine please,quot;.

Actress Dove Cameron was also enthusiastic about Ari, saying her hair was "blooming !!!!!!!!!"

Previously, her own mother Joan Grande also spilled on her curls when she first released them a week ago, saying that & # 39; your natural hair / curls is a world unto itself … a gorgeous beauty that you are inside and outside / made-up or natural … I love you. & # 39;



