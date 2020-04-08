Ari Fletcher continues to rant after G Herbo talks about her in an interview

%MINIFYHTML75de7b0501ccb7729d0ee8778cb4409e77%

After clips of the rapper talk about how his ex and current girlfriend Taina invent online, Ari turns to Twitter to urge people not to talk about her in public.

Whether it's good or bad Ari Fletcher she doesn't want anyone to talk about her without her consent. The social media star was furious on Twitter on Tuesday, April 7 after her ex and baby daddy G Herbo (formerly known as Lil herb), spoke about her during a recent interview.

During the interview, Herbo talked about how Ari and his current girlfriend, Taina, met after the previous one publicly prohibited him from being around his son. Recalling the time when the girls decided to end their enmity, Herbo said, "That was the highlight for me. I was very happy, just because I know how important that is."

<br />

Herbo didn't actually say anything bad about Ari in the interview, but shortly after the chat clips were made public, Herbo's girlfriend MoneyBagg Me He railed and urged people not to speak publicly about her. "I just wish people would stop talking about me. Don't say anything about me or not about situations that 'involve' me," he said on the bluebird app. "Keep my name out of your damn mouth!"

<br />

Ari did not mention names in his tweet, but judging by the timing of his tweet, many suspected he was referring to Herbo. Meanwhile, the rapper has yet to respond.

Herbo and Ari share a son together. Last year, the stripper left with her ex-boyfriend after seeing a clip of him, her son, and Taina in it together. She said in a post already deleted: "You stupid son of a bitch sitting here with a frown as you received my son. The son of a bitch used to fuck Bibby, she sucks" *, I want to be a wife to **, lucky trynna a ** hoe. Please lie and say that was not the case so that I can publish it. You had an ah * e who pretended to be this good little girl ** she is a professional side b *** h. You had shit with one of your main friends. "