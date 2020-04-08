Aretha Franklin's lifelong partner dies after contracting coronavirus

Willie Wilkerson Jr., who was committed to the soul legend before his death in 2018, passed away more than a week after he was admitted to the hospital on COVID-19.

Up News Info –

Aretha FranklinLongtime partner William Wilkerson, also known as Willie Wilkerson Jr., passed away. The Vietnam War veteran, who had been a constant companion of the legendary singer before her death in 2018, died Wednesday, April 8, of the coronavirus, family members confirmed.

Willie was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms on March 30, according to family members. He died at Ascension Providence Hospital in Rochester (formerly Crittenton). Other details are not yet available.

After his death, his daughter Tanya Wilkerson-Thompson posted a tribute on Facebook: "I know that most of you were praying for him and our family and I want you to know how much we appreciate you. If you ever knew or knew him." even once, you know how full of life it was. He was my hero, my father and my friend. I appreciate every memory of him. "

Willie was a retired Detroit firefighter. He met Aretha in the late 1980s after she had a front row seat at one of his concerts. Their friendship began when they learned that they both had apartments in Detroit's Riverfront Towers. Soon their relationship turned into decades of intermittent romance.

Willie had also been Aretha's escort to multiple events and road manager on her bus tours across the country after she developed a fear of flying. "She is a very warm and loving woman," Willie said of the soul diva in 1987 for a cover story in Jet magazine. The singer, meanwhile, described them as a "hot match."

After several canceled nuptials, they became engaged again in 2012. Later that year, they decided that they would not marry, but would remain close friends. In the months leading up to Aretha's death in pancreas cancer in August 2018, Willie "was still very close to her, visiting her to the end," said daughter Tequila Wilkerson of Southfield. "And they talked on the phone all the time," during the decades of their friendship, he added.